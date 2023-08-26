Ooni Congratulates Olajide John On Emergence as CCA Chairman

The Arole Oduduwa, Olofin Adimula, Ooni of Ife; Ooni Babatunde Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, has congratulated city businessman and investor, John Olajide, who recently emerged as the new Chairman of the Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) which takes effect from January 1, 2024.

Olajide, the current vice president of CCA, was voted for amid prominent contestants who jostled with him as he will replace Dr. Jeffrey L. Sturchio whose tenure will elapse on December 31.

Ooni via a letter, disclosed that Olajide is a worthy son of Oduduwa, who hails from Ekiti State but is domiciled in the United States of America and doing Nigeria proud in the diaspora with his innovative ideas as an entrepreneur, investor, care-at-home innovator, civic leader, global community builder and philanthropist.