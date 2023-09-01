Ooni Congratulates Mufutau As New Bobakeye Of Elegberun Land

Coronation

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ojaja II), has congratulated Chief Sefiu Adebayo Mufutau on his new chieftaincy title of Bobakeye of Elegberun Land, Ile-Ife, urging him to be magnanimous with his new position. The monarch charged Mufutau to be more committed to the development of humanity especially the youths in Nigeria.

According to the King, being conferred with a chieftaincy title is a call to work for the development of the community. The monarch, who was represented at the conferment ceremony held at Cristal Heritage Hall, Paraking Ile-Ife, Osun State on Saturday, August 26, 2023, by Obalufe Oodua, HRM Oba Idowu Adediwura, appreciated Mufutau and his wife, Chief (Mrs.) Adetoun Muftau, who was also conferred with the title of Yeye Bobakeye of Elegberun Land what they have been doing through their NGO (Crown Charity Trust) for the youths, especially in the education sector across the country.

He, therefore, charged them to be more proactive and particularly extend their support to Legberun Land and Ile-Ife in terms of school renovation, a project their NGO is currently embarking upon in Iwo, Osun State. While conferring the chieftaincy title on them, the Okeroof Elegberun Land Ile-Ife, HRM Oba Dr. Adedokun Evans Okero Ademiluyi (Akinmoyero 1), lauded the exceptional philanthropic life of Muftau whom he describes as “a man of integrity, dignity and of impeccable character which is why the ruling council of Elegbe- run land deemed it fit to honour him and his wife with such a high chieftaincy title.

“We hope this position will lift him more and encourage him to do more for humanity which he has already been doing.”

Acknowledgement

Responding to the new chieftaincy title, Mufutau said it was a call to duty by his father’s land. The Nigeria-born UK-based entrepreneur and philanthropist, who is the chairman of Crown Charity Trust (CCT), stated that his organisation is domiciled in Nigeria to execute all the earmarked projects.

He declared that the N72 million school project will soon commence in three public schools in Iwo LGA, Ola-Oluwa LGA, and Ayedire LGA in Osun State in phase 1 of the project, promising that phase II of the project will capture schools in Ile-Ife and other towns.

Meanwhile, a donation platform tagged: ‘Operation Help a Nigeria Pupil with a Better Learning Environment’ was launched for the realisation of the project Mufutau also presented N9 million worth of scholarships to a beneficiary of the CCT Scholarship scheme at the event. “For the school project, it is a done deal.

Though we cannot do it all alone and that is why we are appealing to other philanthropists to give a supporting hand. We know that some people may not support us financially, but there are various ways all of us can support to help our children grow.

They are the future of this country, if we do not give them the necessary education today, the country will be in ruin tomorrow. We know the government cannot do it all alone and that is why we are making efforts in our own little way to support the government, especially in the education sector.

Ooni commended

“I want to sincerely appreciate the Ooni of Ife, HRH, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Adewusi (Ojoja II) and the Okero of Elegberun Land Ile-Ife, HRM Oba Dr. Adedokun Evans Okero Ademiluyi (Akinmoyero 1), and all other Obas in our ancient town for counting me and my wife worthy of this great level of traditional honour.

“This is indeed a call to duty and we promise not to disappoint you. Now that you have adopted me as your son, the son of the soil, my attention will definitely be at home, my new home, and I shall strive in all my capacity to make sure this land gets more developed. May the Almighty Allah help me.

“To all the well wishes, I appreciate you all as I promise to respect and preserve our culture anywhere in the world,” he acknowledged. Dignitaries present at the event include HRM Oba Idowu Adediwura (Obalufe Oodua), HRM Oba Sakaniyawu Olawusi (Obaloran of Ife), HRM Oba Olusegun Adedire (Obawara Ife), HRM Oba Adebisi Segun Layade (Alara Odaye of Ara Land), HRM Oba Samson Adelabu Adeyeye ( Lesiekun Omifunfun), HRM Oba Bangbola Olatunde ( Olu of Omis- ade), HRM Oba Muraina Adedinni (Asoya of Ile Isoya), HRM Oba Isiah Olaniyi Odesan (Ogunrogba of Odesan), HRM Oba Adisa Makinde (Oniranje of Idita Ife), HRM Oba Solomon Elutide ( Oloroke of Ile funfun), and members of Great Minds. Others are Tajudeen Michael Onakoya from Dublin, Rasaq Onakoya, Alaba Onakoya, and Alhaja Kubura all from Birmingham, and others.