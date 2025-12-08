Ooni Confers Yeye Asiwaju Title On Oluremi Tinubu

The Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi yesterday conferred the Yeye Asiwaju Gbogbo Ile-Oodua chieftaincy title on First Lady Oluremi Tinubu. Speaking after installation ceremony at the Ooni palace square in Ile Ife, the monarch said Mrs Tinubu has been a mother since he ascended the throne.

According to him, the President’s wife bagged the title in recognition of her leadership, influence, and contributions to society, particularly within the Yoruba cultural sphere.

The Ooni said: “The First Lady has been a mother since I ascended the throne. Obasanjo spent 16 hours with me in the natural habitat when I was declared Ooni. “The First Lady has been very nice to everyone; she is indeed a mother.”

The ceremony coincided with celebrations marking Oba Ogunwusi’s 10th coronation anniversary. Mrs Tinubu thanked the Ooni and people of the town for counting her worthy of the title.

She said: “Today is not a day of long speeches, I want to thank the people of Ile-Ife, I also thank the Ooni of IleIfe for bestowing such honor.

“Nigeria’s joy has come, those wondering how we want to do it we will show them how things are being done. “By 2026, Nigeria will be in prosperity, and other countries will come and borrow money from us.