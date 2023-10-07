Ooni Appeals to Warring Osun Communities

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has appealed to the warring Ifon and Ilobu communities in Orolu and Irepodun local Governments of Osun State to sheathe their swords and allow peace to reign.

Oba Ogunwusi in a statement personally signed and made available to journalists in Osogbo, on Friday appealed to the people of the two communities to stop the killings and destruction of poverty, saying “we are all the same.”

“Ifon and Ilobu people, I am appealing to you in the name of God from the throne of Oduduwa, we are all the same, one race! Please, let us stop the killings and destruction of property.

“The youths of these communities, I beg you with this throne , we came from this throne, so we are all the same, I use his throne to beg you, please don’t let it escalate further, be your brother’s keeper.

God bless you. “Why are we killing ourselves and destroying each other’s property? Let us stop the killings!”