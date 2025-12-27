The Ooni of Ife and Alaafin of Oyo have significant roles: Ooni of Ife is seen as spiritual head, while Alaafin of Oyo holds political influence.

Balancing these roles is key to Yoruba unity. Saturday Telegraph findings show that the the supremacy battle between the two most prominent traditional rulers has had significant negative impact.

It has divided loyalties, fueled tensions and created divisions among Yoruba people Another aspect of its effect is the cultural fragmentation:

Undermines unity and cultural cohesion. Political Exploitation: Politicians exploit these rivalries, worsening conflicts. The recent round in the rivalry between the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade, and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has been making headlines.

It all started when the Ooni conferred the title of Okanlomo of Yorubaland on a businessman, Dotun Sanusi, which the Alaafin saw as an overstep of authority.

The Alaafin has claimed that he’s the only one with the power to confer titles covering the entire Yorubaland, citing historical and traditional reasons.

He gave the Ooni a 48- hour ultimatum to revoke the title, or face consequences. The Ooni, on the other hand, ignored the ultimatum, saying he’ll leave the matter to public opinion.

However, the Alaafin installed the son of the President of Nigeria, Seyi Tinubu as Okanlomo of Yorubaland. This isn’t the first time these two monarchs have clashed. In the past, they’ve had disagreements over issues like the control of Oyotunji African Village in the U.S.

The rivalry has sparked concerns about the impact on Yoruba unity and cultural heritage. Saturday Telegraph however, gathered that the Ooni of Ife has reportedly concluded plans to confer the Chieftaincy Title of Aare Onakakanfo of Oodua on a yet to be named individual while there is the existence of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, the position being currently occupied by the Aare Gani Adams.

Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, IBA Gani Adams, is a prominent Nigerian activist, politician, and traditional aristocrat.

He’s the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, a title bestowed upon him by Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, the then Alaafin of Oyo, in 2017.

Aare Onakakanfo is indeed the title given to the generalissimo of Yorubaland. As the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo, IBA Gani Adams holds a significant position, symbolizing military leadership and bravery among the Yoruba people.

Historically, the Aare Ona Kakanfo was a powerful military title, often conferred upon individuals who demonstrated exceptional bravery and leadership in battle.

Reacting to the development, a traditional ruler in Osun State who prefered his name not to be mentioned due to the sensitivity of the matter called for calm between the two revered monarchs.

According to the monarch who expressed worry about the recent developments, if this supremacy battle is not curbed on time, it would make the traditional stools lose value, saying it’s quite unfortunate that the monarchs who are supposed to be looked up to are now shifting focus from cultural heritage to power struggles.

“My son, what I can only say is to call for calm from these two revered monarchs who we are looking up to. They should put the interest of the Yoruba people first.

We have a lot of the challenges facing the Yoruba land that are needed to be tackled collectively as traditional rulers not frivolities,” the monarch said. -Ifa Priest, Yemi Elebuibon Reacts Reacting to the issue, an High Ifa Priest, Chief Ifayemi Elebuibon opined that the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, is the supreme authority over Yorubaland.

The traditionalist explained that while the Ooni is traditionally regarded as the spiritual head of the Yoruba, the Alaafin of Oyo historically wielded political power.

According to him, prior to the colonial era, the duality of roles has never resulted in any form of supremacy war. Ile-Ife is the source from where every other throne derived authority while Oyo was the political source from where the frontiers of Yoruba territory expanded.

The rivalry has it source from the colonial political intervention in Yoruba and the deliberate efforts to change the tradition of Yoruba as a race.

“The supremacy battle between the two thrones or monarchs has nothing to do with Yoruba tradition or history. Traditionally, the relationship between the Ooni and Alaafin is like that of a father to a child and a child does not disrespect his father.

“The Ooni as a father was blessed with many sons among whom was Oranmiyan who became the Alaafin and was very powerful.

He expanded the kingdom to the status of an Empire but that does not make him superior to his father. Hence, Yorubaland still derives its supreme authority from Ile-Ife, headed by the Ooni.

“Because the colonialists made a treaty with the Alaafin does not make him superior over the Ooni, it is the white man’s way of creating division within the race.

But according to Yoruba tradition, Ooni is the most superior among Yoruba traditional rulers”. -Rights activit, Dr Waheed Lawal calls for caution A human rights activist and political analyst, Dr Waheed Lawal , urged the two revered traditional rulers to exercise caution, saying they shouldn’t allow politics or politicians to penetrate in order to achieve their own selfish political ambition.

Lawal , who expressed worry over the supremacy battle between the two tradi- tional fathers, said “since we are all from the same geopolitical zone, what should be the paramount is the development, unity and oneness of Yoruba race.”

According to the Chairman of the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations, “The two Obas need to exercise caution and restrain so they would not divide the Yorubaland or the Oduduwa race. Because Oduduwa people believe they are one and the same thing.

“Because we all believe we all come from the same geo-political zone and we must work for the unity and progress of Yorubaland. So the two Oba’s should have a rethink and they should work for the unity, peace and progress of Oduduwa nation and Yorubaland.

“From time in memorial we only have one Aare ona kankanfo and that title is always crowned by the Alafin of Oyo, we have never had two Aare ona kankanfo in Yorubaland before but because politicians sneeked in that is what I want to emphasize on “Politics has sneeked in and the agenda is to make sure that we don’t have a united front in Yorubaland so we don’t have a common voice to agitate for what ever we want to agitate for and that is not too good for us”.

“Leaders of thought in Yorubaland should rise up and make sure they talk to the two Oba’s that the unity, progress of Yorubaland is paramount to them.

Giving out traditional titles, they be cautious about it, they should be able to know if Ooni is now installing Yeye Oduduwa on the wife of the president and Alaafin is installing Okanlomo of Yorubaland on the son.

What are we saying dividing the same house because it is the same Tinubu house now, the father is the President, the wife is the Yeye of Oduduwa while the son Okanlomo of Yorubaland.

“Like I said earlier the leaders of thought should rise up. Mr President is a Yoruba man before becoming president of Nigeria; he has once been Asiwaju of Lagos, so in this regard he is the number one.

Whether he likes it or not, he comes from this region and he shouldn’t be watching his own geo-political zone get divided along traditional titles lines.”