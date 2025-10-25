Ooni, Alaafin Meet In Lagos, Create Joint Council For Yoruba Unity

The Ooni of Ile-Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, and the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, met in Lagos on Friday to reaffirm unity and peace across Yoruba land. The historic meeting, held at the Eko Hotel Signature Building, was convened by Sir Kessington Adebutu, during his 90th birthday anniversary.

In a joint communiqué issued after the meeting, both monarchs emphasised their shared commitment to peace, mutual respect, and the advancement of the Yoruba people.

They announced the creation of a Joint Council of Yoruba Unity, a body that will focus on peace building, cultural preservation, and socioeconomic development across Yoruba land.

The Ooni and Alaafin also called for continuous dialogue and collaboration between the two ancient thrones, stressing that the Yoruba race can only achieve greatness through unity and collective progress. “Today marks a defining moment in our shared history.

We are committed to promoting harmony among Yoruba sons and daughters and to upholding the sacred values of mutual respect and brotherhood bequeathed to us by our forebears,” the communiqué stated.

The meeting, attended by eminent Yoruba leaders, traditional rulers, and cultural custodians, focused on strengthening inter-kingdom cooperation and encouraging other traditional rulers to emulate the spirit of togetherness demonstrated by the two monarchs.

In their closing prayers, the Ooni and Alaafin jointly sought divine guidance, peace, and prosperity for Yorubaland, Nigeria, and the African continent at large. The session ended with an exchange of goodwill and royal blessings between the two revered thrones.