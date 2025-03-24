Onyoho Nike Community Lauds Mbah On Rural Dev’t

Share

The people of Onyoho Nike community in Enugu East Local Government Area (LGA) of Enugu State have commended the Governor of the State, Peter Mbah, for his rural development interventions in the community and across the State.

They expressed gratitude to the Governor for personally visiting the community to assess its development challenges and for initiating projects to address them in line with his inclusive development model.

They described the visit as a historic experience for the people of Onyoho Nike.

The community also appreciated the efforts of the Council Chairman of Enugu East LGA, Dan Anike, for his contributions to improving the lives of the people, particularly in boosting power supply in the area.

These commendations were contained in a statement issued by the President-General of the community’s town union, Uchenna Nnamani, and the Chairman of the Board of Trustees/Holders of Power of Attorney, Paschal Agbo.

The statement was made available to newsmen in Enugu on Monday.

“We, the entire good people of Onyoho Nike community, wish to express our profound gratitude to the Governor of Enugu State, His Excellency, Barr. Dr. Peter Mbah, for his historic visit to our community and for his commitment to unlocking the full potential of Onyoho through multiple infrastructural interventions.

“These include the construction of the Nike Lake – Enugu East LGA Headquarters – Onyoho Nike – Awhum Waterfall Road, the establishment of a Type 2 Health Centre, the provision of potable water, and the installation of solar streetlights.”

The community also appreciated the Governor for appointing Dan Anike as the Chairman of Enugu East LGA, noting that within three months in office, he had already provided the community with a 500kVA transformer.

Furthermore, they acknowledged the strong relationship between Governor Mbah and Osita Okoh, the Member representing Enugu East Urban Constituency in the Enugu State House of Assembly.

“Indeed, the community is very proud of the giant strides of our House Member, and this can also be attributed to the cordial relationship between him and our dear governor.”

Concluding, the statement praised Governor Mbah’s innovative leadership across Enugu State and assured him of the community’s unwavering support.

“Finally, we commend the governor for his visionary leadership and pledge our support to his administration. We pray for divine wisdom and grace upon him as he continues to transform Enugu State,” the statement read.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

