Onyoho Nike Community Lauds Mbah For Rural Devt

The Onyoho Nike community in the Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State has praised Governor Peter Mbah for his risk development interventions in the community and other parents of the state.

The people thanked him for visiting the community to assess its development challenges and for initiating projects to address them in line with his inclusive development model.

The community also lauded Council Chairman Beloved Anike’s effort to improve the lives of the people, especially in the area of boosting power supply.

The community said in a statement by the PresidentGeneral of the own union, Uchenna Nnamani, and the Chairman Board of Trustees/ Holders of Power of Attorney, Paschal Agbo.

“We wish to express our profound gratitude to the Governor Mbah for his historical visit to our community and for his pledge to unlock the full potential of Onyoho through multiple Infrastructural interventions such the construction of Nike Lake -Enugu East LGA Headquarters – Onyoho Nike – Awhum Waterfall Road, construction of Type 2 Health Centre, provision of potable water and installation of solar streetlights.

“We also appreciate the governor for the gift of Anike as the Chairman of Enugu East LGA. This Council Chairman also blessed the Onyoho Nike community with a 500kVA transformer within three months in the office.

“We equally appreciate the governor for the good relationship, which exists between him and our son Osita Okoh, member representing Enugu East Local Government Urban Constituency in the Enugu State House of Assembly.”

