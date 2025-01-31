Onyenucheya-Uko: Delays In Adjudication Of SGBV Have Been Drastically Reduced

Share

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) plays a vital role in ensuring that victims of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) access justice.

Similarly, FIDA provides pro-bono legal representation for SGBV victims, ensuring they have access to justice despite financial constraints. Furthermore, the organisation offers emotional support, counselling, and referrals for SGBV victims, helping them navigate the healing process.

Other responsibility FIDA provides includes advocating for policy reforms and legislation that protect women’s rights and prevent SGBV, monitors SGBV cases, tracking progress and ensuring that perpetrators are held accountable, amongst others.

The FIDA FCT chairperson, Chioma Onyenucheya-Uko while reeling out things that FIDA Nigeria has done in the past stressed that FIDA is one of the critical voices on the movement for the passage of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act which eventually came into being in 2015, towards the end of the tenure of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

SGBV is violence committed against a person because of his or her sex or gender. It is forcing another person to do something against his or her will through violence, coercion, threats, deception, cultural expectations, or economic means.

The SGBV encompasses any harmful act that occurs against a person’s will and is rooted in unequal power dynamics and gender norms. This includes various forms of violence such as sexual violence, intimate partner violence, female genital mutilation, child marriage, sex trafficking, and femicide.

By the instrumentality of the VAPP Act, laws have made provision for protection against victims of SGBV, even in domestic spaces.

And then further to that, the Chief Justice of the FCT has also developed a practice direction to help in the implementation of the provisions of the VAPP Act.

“The VAPP or VAPP Act, is a Nigerian law that criminalises violence against people. It was passed in 2015 to protect women and girls from physical, sexual, and emotional abuse.

It is aimed to eliminate violence in private and public life, prohibit all forms of violence against persons and to provide maximum protection and effective remedies for victims.

“FIDA Nigeria Abuja Branch is one of those entities at the forefront of giving effect to the spirit and intentions of the VAPP Act, using the practice direction. So some of the delays that used to happen in the courts in the adjudication of matters on SGBV have been drastically reduced.

Now the timelines within which those matters can be brought to court, and then the dedication of certain courts towards expeditious adjudication of such matters, has improved the course of justice generally for survivors of SGBV.

So, FIDA is at the forefront of such advocacy, and also the use of the law in protecting victims of sexual and SGBV.”

Training

Speaking on the focus of FIDA FCT in the next three years, the chairperson noted that some of the things FIDA Abuja hopes to achieve in the course of these three years is to continue with what her predecessors have done

It is better that they get that justice than settling with their abusers

in the area of training paralegals across communities in the FCT because sometimes FIDA itself may not be on ground in some of the rural communities where these things happen in the FCT.

“With the trainings of paralegals across communities in the FCT, FIDA Abuja now hopes to go to some of those communities where we haven’t been to create the necessary awareness, more advocacy, so that people are enlightened, and then paralegals trained so that they are able to serve as first responders in the cases where we are not on ground to hear as issues arise.

“Then, we also hope to go to our tertiary institutions where there are faculties of law to ensure that students who are training to become lawyers are enlightened on what FIDA is about and introduced to FIDA so that they can even start at school to serve.

Also, as our paralegals there and then hopefully groom them towards becoming great FIDA members tomorrow. We’re also going to embark on a lot of training to equip our members to be able to respond appropriately to the issues as they arise so that when these issues come, beyond just having those matters go to court, they are handled right, and then victims of these abuses get the justice they deserve.”

“We are also looking to strengthen and create new partnerships with media, security agencies, law enforcement agencies, and other communities that are critical stakeholders for the work we do in FIDA,” she said.

Speaking up

She advised women who are victims of GBV and those who perpetrate acts of harmful traditional practices against women and children to realise that sometimes one of the barriers to justice is ignorance which is why partnership with the media is important.

“So we are telling women to please speak up. There are ample laws that are available to protect women from abusive practices or situations and the rest of them. The first important thing is to speak up and stay true to their issues.

“When they speak up, let them have faith in the law. Sometimes it may not be as fast, justice may not be as fast as they may want it, but they should keep faith because it is better that they get that justice than settling with their abusers who get emboldened to become repeat abusers.

“It is unfair to treat them like they are the ones who caused whatever misfortune may have befallen them. When we believe them, when we empathise with them, we are likely to stop abusers or at the very least drastically reduce the spate of abuses that we have in our society as such today.”

Speaking on her expectations from media partnership, the chairperson informed that her expectations from the meeting is that through the partnership and the collaboration that this meeting will birth, FIDA Abuja branch is able to enjoy the support of media practitioners a FCT towards giving visibility to the work we do and also helping directors to hear the stories that need FIDA’s intervention and attention when it arises.

“I’m hoping that as an outcome of this interaction today, that we are able to form a formidable partnership that will throw focus on the issues that affect women and children and then help combat all discriminatory and abusive practices against women and children for the wholesome enjoyment of their rights and well-being.”

On the challenges facing women, she listed them to include the issue of the rights of women and children and issues around GBV affecting women.

“One of the main challenges always facing women is that of the legal aspect, which has to do with the delay in the prosecution process,” she said.

Share

Please follow and like us: