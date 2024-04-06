Onyeka Onwenu to chronicle music journey with movie

Legendary Nigerian musician, Onyeka Onwenu, has hinted that she is working on producing a film that will delve into her experiences which span decades within the music industry. Onwevnu stated this in an interview recently in Lagos. She expressed her excitement to share her firsthand account of the evolution of Nigerian music. Onwenu said: “I am currently working on a film that will chronicle my experiences in the music industry from the 70s to the present day.

Having been a part of this narrative for decades, I have a wealth of stories to share.” Aside from the cinematic venture, Onwenu unveiled plans to breathe new life into her classic hits by collaborating with contemporary artistes. According to her, she aims to compile a collection of rebranded songs, promising Nigerian audiences an eagerly anticipated release later in the year. “I am rebranding my old songs and collaborating with new talents. My aim is to offer listeners a fresh perspective on timeless classics,” she explained.