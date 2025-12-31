Onyeka Downplays Rivalry With Onyedika Following Uganda Goals

Super Eagles and Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka has dismissed talk of rivalry with Raphael Onyedika over Nigeria’s starting XI, emphasising teamwork over competition.

New Telegraph reports that Onyeka started on the bench in Nigeria’s opening AFCON 2025 match against Tanzania but featured for 79 minutes against Tunisia before an ankle twist forced him off.

Ahead of the clash with Uganda, coach Eric Chelle opted to replace Onyeka and Wilfred Ndidi, bringing in Raphael Onyedika and Fisayo Ayodele-Bashiru in midfield.

The change paid off, as Onyedika scored a brace and Ayodele-Bashiru provided the assist for Paul Onuachu’s opener, helping the three-time AFCON champions secure a strong performance.

Onyeka Plays Down Raphael Onyedika Comparisons

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle admitted after yesterday’s match that the team’s performance will give him “headaches” ahead of the Round of 16, highlighting Onyedika’s standout display.

While Onyeka didn’t feature at the Complexe de Fes, he expressed pride in his teammate’s performance, stressing that they occupy different roles on the pitch.

“Rival? No! I mean, he’s a midfielder, I’m a midfielder. We play different roles, he’s a defensive midfielder, and I’m more like a central midfielder,” the former Augsburg man said

“He had a great game. We are all happy, and I’m especially happy for him getting two goals. I’m happy for Ryan [Alebiosu] as well.

“He had a good game. Offensively and defensively, he was very strong. He played really well today.

“Unto the next game now, we’re only thinking about ourselves, how we can improve, and not about the opponents,” the 27-year-old concluded.

The Super Eagles will be without Blackburn Rovers full-back Alebiosu for the rest of the tournament after he sustained a deep cut on his right leg.