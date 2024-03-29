Onyeka Cleared To Face Man United

Brentford star Frank Onyeka is set to be in contention to face Manchester United tomorrow. Onyeka had to depart from Nigeria’s camp following the friendly match against Ghana last weekend due to a family issue. As per The Standard, the midfielder is expected to be part of Brentford’s squad for the upcoming clash against Manchester United at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Onyeka’s return is a welcome development for Brentford as they strive to avoid relegation. The 26-year-old has been a regular presence for Brentford since his return from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations last month, having made 22 league appearances for Thomas Frank’s team this season.