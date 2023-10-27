Onyeka Claims Europe Can Be A Possibility For Brentford

Frank Onyeka thinks Thomas Frank can easily accomplish his goal of bringing European nights to Brentford.

The 25-year-old Onyeka was instrumental in the Bees’ record-breaking ninth-place Premier League finish last season.

Arriving after their promotion in 2021, the Nigerian midfielder saw firsthand what Champions League football was like at his previous team, Midtjylland, and believes Brentford should aim for something similar.

“I’d love to play Champions League again,” Onyeka stated. As a club, I believe we can play in Europe. That’s, what I believe, what we also strive for.

Therefore, it would be enjoyable to play Brentford in the Champions League.

“We were very happy with how we finished last season. This season the aim is to go a bit better.

“He [Frank] always put that belief in us that we can go anywhere and win. That’s why we got some good results last season against big teams.

“And I think we can also do that this season as well.”

Brentford beat some of the Premier League’s biggest teams last term including a surprise double over Manchester City and a win at Chelsea, who they face on Saturday lunchtime.

And while they have struggled so far this season, with just two wins from nine games, Onyeka is confident the Bees can trouble Mauricio Pochettino’s men.

He said: “Obviously, we know how good they are. They have some really good, quality players.

“But we always believe we can go to every ground to come up with the win and I think that’s what we’re going there to do as well.

“We like playing against the big teams. We need to be on top to get a good result because we’re going to get punished if we lack anything.”

Brentford are currently 14th but Onyeka believes last weekend’s 3-0 victory over Burnley can be a springboard to climb the table.

The international, with 14 caps, stated: “We may not have had the desired start. However, we as players and as a club must continue.

“We got the win last week and we hope for another win this week.”

The Super Eagles player finds encouragement in the way that Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo, who have combined for eight goals this season, have filled in for Ivan Toney, who was the team’s leading scorer the previous season.

Onyeka went on, “It’s excellent because the other men have done incredibly well and when you see someone out, someone else needs to fill the position.

“As a club we have these options that when someone is not in they can pick up from where they left it and just keep on going.”