Onyeka Chigbo Shares Powerful Tips For New BBNaija Housemates

As the highly anticipated Big Brother Naija Season 10 kicks off tonight, former Season 9 finalist Onyeka Chigbo has shared powerful advice for the incoming housemates.

In a candid video that has since gone viral, Onyeka spoke about the importance of confidence, mental strength, and self-awareness especially in a house where public scrutiny is intense and the spotlight is constant. “If you have a mind of your own, if you understand your value and your worth, go in there and burn that house down,” Onyeka boldly said.

For contestants who may not be as outgoing, she recommended taking a more reserved approach instead of trying to force attention or hype. “If you know you’re not confident, sometimes it’s even good not to do too much, to be honest.”

Onyeka also highlighted the inevitable backlash that comes with fame reminding housemates to prepare for both love and hate from viewers. “Yes, if you do so well, you’re going to get hated, you’re going to get trolled. But that’s fine. That’s why you need to know who you are before you go in there so that you will not be swayed by trolls.”

Her ultimate advice? “Have fun and live in the moment. BBNaija is not just a game it’s a full-blown experience that requires thick skin and authenticity.”