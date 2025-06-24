Onyeka Bids To Speak With New Coach Over Brentford Future

Share

Super Eagles midfielder, Frank Onyeka, will decide his next step after a meeting with the soon-to-be-appointed coach of Brentford.

Onyeka spent last season on loan at the Bundesliga side, Augsburg, but despite performing admirably, the German side did not take him permanently.

Although he couldn’t secure a regular playing time under former manager Thomas Frank which necessitated his loan spell at Augsburg, he fancies another chance at the Premier League side.

With Thomas Frank gone to Tottenham, Brentford are close to appointing Keith Andrews as their new head coach. Andrews has never coached Onyeka before, which means the midfielder has a fresh chance to prove himself.

Speaking about his next move, Onyeka said: “At the moment, I plan to return to Brentford since that’s where my contract is. But with a new manager coming in, things are a bit uncertain.

I haven’t had any discussions with him yet because I don’t even know who exactly will be taking over.

Once the appointment is confirmed, I’ll need to sit down with him, understand what his plans are for the team, and where I fit into those plans. Only then can I make an informed decision about what comes next in my career.”

