Onyeka Assumes Duty In Benue As New Commissioner Of Police

The Benue State Police Command on Thursday said it newly deployed helmsman, CP. Bartholomew Nnamdi Onyeka has assumed duty as the Commissioner of Police.

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Anene Catherine Sewuese in a statement said, “CP. Onyeka who hails from Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State holds a Bachelor of Art (Hon.) Degree in Public Administration from Punjabi University, Chandigarh, Patiala, India in 1985 and a master of Arts Degree in Defence Studies from Punjabi University, Patiala, India in 1987”.

According to the statement, CP Onyeka was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force on 3rd March 1990 as Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police and has served in various states across the country in operational, administrative and investigative capacities.

CP Onyeka, the statement further said also held other sensitive positions including: Commander Operation Smash, Commander Operation Rescue, Commander Operation Festival and Commander Operation Fire for fire all in Imo State Command, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Administration, Abia State Command, Deputy Commissioner of Police Administration, Imo State Command, Deputy Commissioner of Police Administration Zamfara State Command and Deputy Commissioner of Police Administration, Zone 1 Kano State.

“He was promoted to the rank of Commissioner of Police on 3rd June 2021 and posted as CP In-Charge Force Communication, Force Headquarters, Abuja. He last served as Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command from 4th November 2021 to 2nd August 2023 before his posting to Benue State.

“He is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) and Defence Studies Association of India (DSAI)”.

CP Onyeka, according to the statement has taken over from CP. Okoro A. Julius has pledged his commitment to protect lives and property in the state.