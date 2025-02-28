Onyejeocha, Ogah, Hail Otti’s Infrastructural Spread

Share

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha and the member representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency, Amobi Ogah, have commended Governor Alex Otti’s Infrastructural spread, particularly the Mbala-Umuaku-Ngodo road in Umunneochi LGA flagged off by the governor.

The 11.27-kilometer road is among the ongoing massive road infrastructure projects across the State by Governor Otti.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, Onyejeocha, a former House of Representatives member for Isuikwuato/Umunneochi, while describing the project as a unifying factor for the entire Umunneochi people, thanked Governor Otti for coming to their rescue after several failed promises by previous administrations that shied away from road construction.

She said the reception accorded the Governor by the people, including traditional rulers, leaders and government appointees, was evidence of their support and gratitude to him for the gesture.

“I know that Nmam (Bridge) had gone through federal budget left right and center, NDDC budget, Ministry of Works, but nothing has happened.

“Now you have come to rescue us. We prayed that God gave you the seat of Abia State, which he did, and I am grateful that the people of Umunneochi have resolved, without you coming to campaign here. I think they had campaigned even before you came. I know how they behave. They don’t speak too much, they show in action.

“Umunneochi have resolved to support you in everything you do, and of course, I know you will support us to elect our president because our president is your friend, and he is your president.

“I don’t believe in the issue of APC or Labour. My heart will be with someone who fears God.”

The APC stalwart and former Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives assured the governor that he had endeared himself to the people and had their support for his second term bid. She said her support was for “a God fearing man, talk and do and a promise keeper”, and not about party.

The Minister further appreciated Governor Otti for taking the burden of the road, which she said she tried to do as a Rep member, off her shoulders, lamenting the several times the road was captured in the budget but never executed.

While the support of the people of Umunneochi is guaranteed, Onyejeocha sought the Governor’s support for President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Flagging off the road project, the Governor said Umunneochi LGA occupied a unique place in the geography and socio economic evolution of Abia State in particular and the South East region in general and assured that the project was the beginning of better days with the planned establishment of a multi billion Naira agro processing facility in the local government.

“I’m glad to inform this august gathering that Umunneochi has been selected as one of the three locations where the government will site a multi-billion Naira agro industrial processing facility and this will happen very shortly.”

Governor Otti also announced that the Leru – Lekwesi – Lokpanta – Lokpaukwu road, which the people had requested that he fix, has already been earmarked for reconstruction and directed the Commissioner for Works to inspect the Nmam Bridge with a view to rebuilding it.

Otti applauded the people’s support to his administration, which he said yielded the success in the restoration of security in the area after several cases of armed robbery and kidnapping.

“Our success in the restoration of security in this part points to what is possible when we work in unity as leaders to solve the social and economic problems facing our communities.

“We may belong to different political linings and groups, but the welfare of the good people of Umunneochi must never be sacrificed on the alter of petty partisan politics,” Otti stated.

