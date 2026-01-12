Onyejeocha Boosts Skills, Jobs With End-Of-Year Projects In Abia

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, has boosted skills development, job creation and community empowerment in Abia State with a series of end-of-year projects across Isuikwuato and Umunneochi Local Government Areas.

The activities, which rounded off the minister’s engagements for 2025, were described in a statement issued by her Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Tosin Oluwalowo, as part of a people-centred governance approach aligned with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

A major highlight contained in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Abuja was the foundation-laying ceremony of the Abia State Skill Acquisition Centre at Uvim community, Isuikwuato LGA, on December 24, 2025.

The centre would be constructed in line with the standard design approved for all National Directorate of Employment skill acquisition centres nationwide and would comprise an administrative block and hostel facilities.

Speaking at the site, Onyejeocha said the project was aimed at expanding access to practical skills training, empowering young people and improving employability across the state. She assured community leaders and stakeholders that the project would be completed within 12 months.

She said: “Our focus is not just on starting projects, but on delivering functional centres that equip Nigerians with skills for decent work and sustainable livelihoods.”

Also speaking, a former member of the Abia State House of Assembly representing Isuikwuato State Constituency, Barr. Emeka Okorafor described the centre as a major intervention designed to take young people off the streets through skills acquisition.

Later the same day, the minister commissioned and handed over a newly constructed town hall for the Isuikwuato Town Development Union, describing it as a multi-purpose civic centre that would strengthen community engagement and cohesion.

Beyond infrastructure and skills development, Onyejeocha also embarked on humanitarian outreach as part of her annual Christmas engagements.

She hosted members of the All Progressives Congress and the Nkeiruka Onyejeocha Foundation from Isuikwuato and Umunneochi Federal Constituency at her country home in Ngodo Isuochi, Umunneochi LGA, where food items, wrappers and cash gifts were distributed to over 2,000 beneficiaries.

On December 28, 2025, the minister further hosted over 1,000 widows and indigent residents, providing them with food items and cash support.

The outreach culminated in a night of praise organised by the Methodist Bishop of Nneochi, His Lordship, Bishop Tasie, alongside other clerics, and attended by traditional rulers, women groups and gospel artistes.

Reflecting on the series of engagements, Onyejeocha said they underscored her commitment to inclusive governance, skills development and sustainable job creation.

“This is another step in strengthening skills development and job creation in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda. We are committed to building opportunities that translate into real livelihoods for our people,” she added.