Nigerian internationals Raphael Onyedika and Ademola Lookman were both on target as Club Brugge and Atlético Madrid played out a thrilling 3-3 draw in their UEFA Champions League knockout play-off first leg in Belgium on Wednesday night.

The pulsating encounter at the Jan Breydel Stadium delivered six goals and late drama, leaving the tie finely balanced ahead of the return leg in Madrid.

Atlético made a fast start and took the lead as early as the eighth minute when Julián Álvarez converted from the penalty spot to silence the home crowd.

The visitors continued to press and doubled their advantage deep into first-half stoppage time, with Lookman finishing clinically to put Diego Simeone’s men firmly in control at the break.

However, Brugge emerged revitalised after the interval and quickly turned the momentum. Onyedika pulled one back in the 51st minute, sparking belief among the Belgian side, before Nicolo Tresoldi restored parity just nine minutes later.

Despite surrendering their two-goal cushion, Atlético looked to have snatched victory when Joel Ordóñez inadvertently turned the ball into his own net in the 79th minute.

Yet the drama was far from over. Christos Tzolis struck in stoppage time to rescue a dramatic draw for the hosts and ensure the contest remains wide open heading into the second leg.

Goalkeepers from both sides were also called into action during an end-to-end contest, with Jan Oblak and Simon Mignolet producing key saves to keep their teams in the game.

For Nigerian fans, the night belonged to Lookman and Onyedika, whose goals underlined their growing influence for club and country.

Lookman, who recently joined Atlético after a prolific spell in Italy, continues his strong start in Spain, while Onyedika’s midfield drive proved crucial in Brugge’s spirited comeback.

With the aggregate score level, Atlético will now need a home victory in the return leg at the Metropolitano to secure passage to the Champions League round of 16, while Brugge travel to Spain confident of completing the upset