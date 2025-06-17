Onyedika, Arokodare Most Expensive In Belgium

Share

Super Eagles stars. Raphael Onyedika and Tolu Arokodare. are among the most expensive players in the Belgian Jupiler Professional League following the latest updates by the Transfermarkt Club Brugge midfielder Onyedika is the fourth most expensive player in the Belgian top league with a transfer market value of 20million Euros.

Genk striker Arokodare is now valued at 18 million euros after he finished as Goal King of the Jupiler Pro League with 21 goals this past season.

He has since been capped by the Super Eagles and named the best African player in Belgium last season.

Union St.Gilloise striker Promise David, who opted to play for Canada ahead of the Super Eagles, also saw his transfer market value rise to 11million euros, Five million euros more than his previous price tag.

