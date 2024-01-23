Onyeagwu: New Telegraph’s awards’ll spur Zenith Bank to continue to excel

The Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank Plc, Dr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, has said that his nomination as the New Telegraph’s Bank CEO of the Year 2023 as well as the bank’s nomination as the Most Sustainable Bank of the Year 2023, will propel the financial institution to continue to drive itself to improve its service offerings. He stated this when the management of the Daily Telegraph Publishing Company Ltd, publishers of New Telegraph titles, presented him the nomination letter at Zenith Bank’s Head Office in Lagos recently. Thanking the publishing company for the nominations, Onyeagwu said: “The awards remind us that our journey is continuous and we will continue to drive ourselves to see how we will improve our service offerings in order to promote more effective and efficient banking services to the public.”

He also said that the recognitions were also a reason for the bank’s management and staff to express their immense gratitude to the financial institution’s Founder and Chairman, Jim Ovia, for what he described as the “kind of mentorship, the values, processes and procedures” that he established at Zenith Bank. According to Onyeagwu, it is that culture that has continued to make the bank to excel. He also said that Zenith Bank owes the recognitions to its loyal customers. As he put it: “Moments like this is also a time for us recognise the place of our customers. It is one thing for you to have a product, it is another for people to ask what product do you have? And it is another thing for people to patronise you. “So our customers are also are a very strong reason for this success because they are also providing opportunities for us to creatively express ourselves to the market and for the market to see what we are able to do. You don’t have a business if you don’t have the patronage of the customers.”

On his nomination as Bank CEO of the Year, Onyeagwu said that the credit for Zenith Bank’s success should also go to its talented staff and that he was only privileged to be at the helm of affairs of the financial institution. He commended Daily Telegraph Publishing Company for what he described as the company’s role in disseminating information effectively and helping to create awareness about the market. “It is also a serious assignment that deserves commendation, so we thank you,” the Zenith Bank CEO said. Speaking earlier, the Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of New Telegraph, Mr Ayodele Aminu, said that the New Telegraph Awards were initially scheduled to hold last year but had to be postponed to February 2 this year because the company took into account the general situation in the country at the time.