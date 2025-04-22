Onyeabor: Modern Voice Shaped By Timeless Legacy

Share

Charles Onyekachi Onyeabor, born in Enugu, Nigeria, is the eldest son of the legendary electro-funk musician William Onyeabor.

Growing up immersed in his father’s music, Charles developed a deep appreciation for the art form.

He pursued Civil Engineering at Enugu State University of Science and Technology, but his passion for music remained undiminished.

In 2003, Charles relocated to Italy, where he embraced the culture and established a car dealership business. However, the call of music eventually led him to embark on his own musical journey.

Charles’s musical career took off in 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown in Italy. He released his debut single, “They Can’t Pull Us Down,” featuring Miriam Taylor, marking the beginning of his exploration into Afrobeat and funk genres.

This was followed by tracks like “Do It Your Way” with Enrico Matheis and “Bye Bye To My Ex Love,” showcasing his versatility and emotional depth.

In November 2023, Charles released his debut album, Like Father, Like Son, a tribute to his father’s legacy.

The album, comprising 18 tracks and two bonus songs, features collaborations with artists such as Magneto, Evry, and Miriam Taylor.

It blends Afrobeat, R&B, and country influences, delivered in English, Pidgin, Italian, and Igbo, reflecting Charles’s multicultural experiences.

Charles uses his music as a platform to address social issues. In March 2024, he released “Black or White,” featuring Italian singer Luna, promoting global unity and challenging racial discrimination.

He stated, “Experiences and the desire for universal unity inspired me to work on this song.” Another notable track, “The Future of Africa,” released in August 2024, is a reggae anthem calling for African unity and economic independence.

Charles’s sophomore album, Onyekachi, released in September 2024, showcases his growth as an artist. The 10-track album blends trap, funk, and Afrobeat, delving into themes of identity and resilience.

Tracks like “I’m Human” and “Fine Girl” highlight his ability to tackle profound topics through music.

He has performed at various international events, including the Afrobeat Invasion in Germany alongside P-Square and Otile Brown, and the 36th Sanremo Rock Festival in Italy.

In August 2024, he graced the stage at the Kwaku Festival in Amsterdam, and in September, he opened for Ruger’s concert in Bologna, further solidifying his presence.

Onyeabor was recently interviewed by BBC Igbo and has been featured on top platforms such as The New York Times, BBC UK, and more.

His works have garnered attention from prominent media outlets, including GQ South Africa, The Guardian Nigeria, Pulse Ghana, Vanguard, Punch, and Notjustok. His music has also been featured in the Canadian film Orah, directed by Lonzo Nzekwe, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2023. The inclusion of his tracks “They Can’t Pull Us Down” and “Ije Nwoke” in the film underscores his growing influence in the entertainment industry.

In interviews, Charles emphasizes his commitment to preserving and advancing his father’s musical legacy. He reflects, “I have always been a part of my father’s artistic journey. I observed what he did, and occasionally joined him in the studio. I suppose that inspired me as well.” Through his innovative approach to music and dedication to social causes, Charles Onyeabor continues to honor his heritage while carving out his own unique path in the world of music.

