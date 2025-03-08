Onyeabor Knocks Africans Who Priorities English Over Native Language

Share

Nigerian musician and cultural advocate Charles Onyeabor has called out Africans for prioritizing English fluency over their indigenous languages, arguing that it does not define intelligence.

Onyeabor’s comments challenge the widely accepted belief that speaking perfect English is a mark of intelligence, stressing that linguistic ability is not the same as intellectual capacity.

He criticized African societies for their preference for English, urging people to embrace their native languages as a key aspect of their cultural identity.

Onyeabor said, “Perfect English is not a mark of intelligence; it’s a mark of linguistic ability. We Africans were programmed to believe that the more you speak better English, it then means you are intelligent.”

“I know a lot of flawless English-speaking guys and girls who are not as smart as a goat sef. You should be ashamed of yourself if you are Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba, or any other tribe, and you are unable to speak your native languages fluently but would rather speak another country’s language.”

The singer emphasized that while learning other languages is important, it should never overshadow the value of one’s native tongue.

He drew comparisons with countries like France and Italy, where pride in the local language remains paramount.

“Don’t get me wrong; it’s good to speak other languages, but don’t make it look like your native language isn’t worth anything. It’s your identity. Go to France; they do not give a damn about English or any other language. Even Italians don’t care about any other language but theirs.”

Onyeabor also pointed out the irony that Africans are often ridiculed for not speaking English well, while foreigners are praised for attempting to learn African languages.

“But in Nigeria, you will hear people say things like, ‘He/she can’t even speak good English,’ which is a way to insult people. I think it should be the other way around; people should start saying things like,

‘You can’t even speak your language,’ and not insult or abuse anyone who can’t speak another person’s language.”

