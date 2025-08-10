Onyali, Owolabi, Disu To Mentor Young Athletes At Maiden Sports Camp In Ogun

Three-time Olympic medallist Mary Onyali-Omagbemi, alongside former Super Eagles stars Felix Owolabi and Tajudeen Disu, will headline the list of mentors at the inaugural sports camp organised by the Wamufat Youth Community Development Foundation (WYCDF) in collaboration with the Nigeria School Sport Federation (NSSF).

The seven-day camp, which begins Monday, August 11, 2025, at the Agroterra Sports Complex in Joga-Orile, near Abeokuta,Ogun State, will bring together over 400 student participants from the six South-West states.

Onyali, a five-time Olympian (1988–2004), is already in Abeokuta and will be joined by Owolabi and Disu to guide the young athletes through sports training, education, mentorship, and personal development sessions.

More than 150 Game Masters from Ogun, Lagos, Oyo, Ekiti, Osun, and Ondo States will also participate, helping to inspire excellence in both sports and academics.

Felix Owolabi, a retired Nigerian international and doctorate holder in Physical Education, represented the country at the 1978 African Cup of Nations and the 1980 Summer Olympics before transitioning into football administration.

Tajudeen Disu, who made his mark with the now-defunct Abiola Babes, benefited from educational scholarships abroad during his playing career. Both men will share their experiences and provide valuable mentorship to the participants.

According to WYCDF, the initiative aims to empower young people through structured sports activities, values-based coaching, and wellness education, aligning with the foundation’s mission of using sports as a tool for positive change, especially in underserved communities.

NSSF President Olabisi Joseph commended WYCDF for initiating the programme, pledging the federation’s full support. She noted that the camp aligns with the International School Sports Federation (ISF)’s vision of nurturing well-rounded individuals.

“We cannot but be grateful to WYCDF for this laudable initiative, as it promotes grassroots sports development and supports our strategic agenda, IMPACTS,” Joseph said. “Our agenda focuses on clinics and camps that teach foundational techniques in sports such as athletics, basketball, football, golf, table tennis, tennis, and Ayo.”

The camp will also feature sessions on modern sports techniques, anti-doping awareness, health education, safeguarding, and other relevant topics, all aimed at equipping participants with the skills to thrive both on and off the field.