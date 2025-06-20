Onyali, Others Make LOC For Enugu Sports Festival

Share

Fo r m e r African queen of the track and fivetime Olympian, Mary Onyali, tops the list of former Nigerian internationals inaugurated Wednesday as members of the Local Organising Committee for the 23rd National Sports Festival scheduled to hold in 2026.

Also inaugurated are former Enugu Rangers player, Davidson Owumi, former track and field international, Victor Okorie and Nigeria international and chairman of the Nigerian Athletes Commission, the highly respected and cerebral Henry Chinedu Okorie.

Also included is Olumide Bamiduro, the Director of FEAD at the National Sports Commission who is also a former national badminton champion who will serve as the Secretary General of the LOC, Others are Blessing Chisalam Ekwe, COO of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria, FIFA-licensed agent, Tony Ugwu, Chairman, Enugu State Football Association, Jonathan Nnaji, President, Nigeria Modern Pentathlon Federation; VP, Africa Modern Pentathlon Confederation, Boniface Onovo, Director of Organising.

