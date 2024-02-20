Onyali hails Elegbeleye’s nomination for the SV Awards

One of Nigeria’s greatest athletes of the modern era, Ambassador Mary Onyali, has joined millions of Nigerians to hail the nomination of Hon Gbenga Elegbeleye as the Sports Administrator Of The Year by Sportsville. Onyali, who served as Special Assistant to Elegbeleye when he was the Chairman of, the National Sports Commission, (NSC) says Hon Elegbeleye truly deserves the honour and should be celebrated “To be honest, I think this is one of the most cheering news I have received in recent times. Giving honour to whom honour is due is the biggest motivation to work harder “I have had the privilege of working with several Nigerians, both as an athlete and as an administrator, but I must say that none compares with Hon. Elegbeleye. “Here is a man with so much passion, vision matched with action. A man with focus and a goal-getter.

“In my days as his SA, he brought a different vibe to sports administration, but frequent changes in our sports deprived Nigerians of seeing the fruits of what he planted at that time. “So, I am not surprised to see what he is presently doing with the Nigerian League. Within a year, see the turnaround the League has witnessed. Are you not happy that today, our football league, which has been in the doldrums, is now receiving accolades here and there?”