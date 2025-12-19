ONWA-Dezemba: Carnival Of Culture, Colours In Anambra

From December 18 to January 4, Anambra would be witnessing a mass return of its sons and daughters in celebration of this coming Christmas and New Year celebrations tagged ONWA Dezemba.

Okey Maduforo reports on the 13 days carnival. Senior Life Fellow of the popular Kegite Club and showbusiness artist Tony One Week had about two decades ago or more injected creativity into the popular Kegite Club song aka ONWA- Dezemba, announcing its coming and painting an imagery of the thrills and bliss of the Christmas and New Year celebrations each year.

The song did not only go viral, it also became a street anthem in the country and more especially in the Igbo-speaking areas across the nation.

Tony One Week whose real name is Anthony Muonago may have produced the song to the listening and dancing pleasure of his audience and apparently smiled his way to the bank.

However, little did he know that decades later it would form the title and name of a carnival of colours and culture in Anambra State the 13 days of Christmas and New Year celebrations. Commissioner for Information, Dr Law Mefor, said:

“Anambra State government led by the Solution governor Prof Charles Soludo has put together a very exciting set of events that would showcase our rich cultural heritage.

“This event has been designed to bring together the people of Anambra State and beyond from all walks of life to celebrate the festive season in a manner that is uniquely Anambra style.

“The events are scheduled to take place from December 18 to January 4, 2026 and promise to be a spectacular celebration of music, dance, comedy and cultural display.

“There shall be the energetic City block by Gen Z, Christmas carol and the Igba Mmanwu festival (masquerade show) and Anambra Comedy night.

“It would hold at Awka City stadium from 6 pm and it is a fun full gathering of Gen Z featuring music and dance performance and other types of entertainment.

“We also have the Christmas carol which we call the Christmas cantata at Dr Alex Ekwueme square by 4 pm on the 20th December.

“December 25 is the Children’s Christmas festival holding at Solution Fun City which would feature games and other forms of entertainment.

“December 27 is the masquerade festival at Dr Alex Ekwueme Square Awka to showcase of Anambra cultural heritage.” Commissioner for Culture, Tourism and Entertainment, Comrade Don Onyenji, also shed more light on the proposed occasion, noting that the festival will be taking place not only in Awka but also un Ekwulobia and Onitsha.

“What we are doing has not been done by successive administrations in Anambra state and that is not to say that Christmas and New Year we’re not being celebrated but certainly not in this magnitude,” he said. “It would hold not only in the capital, Awka, but also in Ekwulobia and Onitsha, and there are events and functions already designed to make the celebration a memorable one.

“The Managing Director of Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS), Mr Moulokwu Christopher, whose outfit will be airing the day to day activities marking the celebration, noted that the ONWA- Dezemba festival is indeed a flagship of Christmas and New Year celebrations in the South East geopolitical zone, observing that no other state in the zone had taken the festival to this height.

“Go round other states in the South East and you will discover that it is a one day or one off thing, and what we see are private individuals or bodies trying to provide leisure and entertainment to the people and it can only last up to two days and it is over.

“But here Mr Governor Prof Charles Soludo is delebrate about this festival which will even outlive his administration, and successive administrations to come will certainly make it a yearly thing, ” he said.

Senior Special Assistant to Soludo on Media Mazi Ejimofor Opara dismissed the claims in some quarters that the Police have warned against public gatherings during the Yuletide, contending that the security operatives had been briefed and are a part of the festival.

“This is a mass return for our people in Anambra State and this is on the account of the restoration of peace, rule of law and order in the state,” he said.

“Remember that before we came onboard eight to 10 local government areas were under siege by gunmen who had been terrorising the communities but today the narrative has changed and even the owners of those communities have liberated their homes with the assistance of sister security organisations working with the Agunechemba Security Squad.

“So, there is nothing to fear in the area of insecurity, and we wish to reassure our sons and daughters coming home that Anambra is the safest place in the South East.”

One of the popular Nollywood artistes and Special Adviser to Soludo on Culture Tourism and Entertainment Chief Bob Manuel Udokwu stated that the event would not stop at that, adding that in subsequent Christmas and New Year celebrations a lot of ideas and improvements would be injected into the yearly festival, affirming that the celebration would always remain green in the sharp memories of the people.

As Anambra celebrates its first Mass Return in the last seven years or thereabouts, the king of Nigeria’s Highlife music and the Prince of Umunze Kingdom in Orumba South Council Area of Anambra State Mr Chinedu Okoli AKA Flavour N’aballia will be holding his first ever show at home at the Solution Fun City sponsored by himself to the delight of the sons and daughters of Anambra State.

Flavour, the Ijele of Africa, started his journey in the music industry in Enugu before relocating to Lagos and making global tours entertaining people.

But on this Christmas and New Year celebrations, the big masquerade is going home to trade banters with his kinsmen. Certainly the ONWA- Dezemba festival will be a fine spectacle to behold.