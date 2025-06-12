Onunkwo To Institute Humphrey Nwosu Lecture Series

Share

As Nigeria marks 2025 Democracy Day, frontline Anambra South Senatorial aspirant under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Chairman/CEO of Seahorse Lubricant Industries Ltd., Ebuka Onunkwo, has described the late Prof. Humphrey Nwosu as a true patriot who risked his life in defense of democracy and electoral integrity.

To honor his legacy, Onunkwo announced plans to institute the Prof. Humphrey Nwosu Annual Lecture Series, commemorating the former Chairman of the National Electoral Commission (NEC), who conducted what is widely regarded as the freest and fairest election in Nigeria’s history.

Since June 12 was declared Democracy Day in Nigeria, notable figures such as the late MKO Abiola and NADECO chieftains have been celebrated. However, the contributions of Prof. Nwosu—who passed away last year—have received little formal recognition.

“Even at his funeral in Ajali, Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State, no categorical tribute was paid to this departed patriot,” Onunkwo lamented.

In a statement issued by his media assistant, Mr. Kameh Ogbonna, Onunkwo noted that Prof. Nwosu introduced a foolproof voting system that remains a benchmark in Nigeria’s democratic history.

“It is imperative to state that Humphrey Nwosu is the unsung hero of Nigeria’s democracy. As we celebrate this year’s Democracy Day, we in Anambra South Senatorial District celebrate our own,” the statement read.

“We also extend our celebration to the people of Orumba North, the entire Anambra State, and the South East region for giving Nigeria a son who became a bastion of free, fair, and transparent electoral processes.”

Reflecting on Nwosu’s legacy, Onunkwo urged Nigerians to embrace the late scholar’s ideology and dedication to internal democracy.

He also revealed that the management of Seahorse Lubricant Industries Ltd. is finalizing plans for the annual lecture series and will soon unveil the program for the inaugural edition.

Onunkwo called on the Federal Government to respond to the South East Governors’ Forum’s appeal for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to formally recognize and honor the late Prof. Nwosu.

