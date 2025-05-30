Onunkwo Secures Skill Acquisition Training For Anambra Youths

Share

Nine youths from Anambra South extraction Senatorial Zone have commenced a federal government-sponsored skills acquisition programme, thanks to the efforts of the Chairman and CEO of Sea Horse Lubricant Ltd, Ebuka Onunkwo.

The training, facilitated by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, is taking place at the Digital Bridge Institute, Enugu.

It focuses on three key areas: auto maintenance (including electric and hybrid vehicles), renewable energy systems (such as solar energy troubleshooting), and modern agricultural practices.

Through Onunkwo’s intervention, youths from the seven Local Government Areas of Anambra South and beyond were selected for the intensive programme designed to empower participants with practical, in-demand skills.

To monitor their progress and boost morale, Onunkwo dispatched a team led by Kamen Chuks Ogbonna to visit the trainees. The visit provided an opportunity to assess their learning environment and encourage the beneficiaries.

The programme, handled by seasoned professionals, emphasizes hands-on training to ensure effective knowledge transfer. In addition, participants will receive post-training support, including job placement opportunities or startup resources to establish their own businesses—advancing the ministry’s broader mission of poverty alleviation.

Beneficiaries have expressed heartfelt appreciation to Chief Onunkwo for facilitating their inclusion.

Ekene Izuegbunam, training in auto maintenance, said:

“I cannot thank Chief Dr. Ebuka Onunkwo enough for securing this opportunity at the Digital Bridge Institute. It’s a game-changer for my future.”

Ikechukwu Bernard, who is undergoing training in solar energy, added:

“Chief Onunkwo has restored my hope. I no longer feel the need to leave Nigeria to achieve my dreams as a renewable energy expert. We are even enjoying free food and accommodation here at the institute.”

Prince Rapuluchukwu, specializing in modern agribusiness, stated:

“I pray God continues to bless Chief Onunkwo for empowering Anambra South youths. I see a fulfilling future ahead and pray that he becomes our senator so we can enjoy more dividends of democracy.”

This initiative stands as a testament to Chief Onunkwo’s commitment to youth empowerment and poverty reduction in Anambra South and beyond.

