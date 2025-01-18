Onunkwo Lauds Soludo Over Success Of New Security Outfit

Share

An aspirant of Anambra South Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Chairman of Sea Horse Lubricant, Dr Ebuka Onunkwo has described the launch of Udo Ga Gachi Security Operation as taken the Bull By The Horn.

He further stated that the move would certainly have a great multiplayer effect on the fight against insecurity in the state noting that the socio-economic development of the state would certainly have a jump start before the end of the year.

Speaking at the event held at the International Conference Centre, Awka, on Saturday, Onunkwo praised the Governor’s commitment to security, citing the passage of the Homeland Security Law and the name Agụnẹchemba initiative.

He expressed optimism that these measures would revitalise the state’s economy.

Onunkwo lauded Governor Soludo’s empathetic approach to governance, highlighting the administration’s efforts to support low-income earners by waiving taxes. He shared Soludo’s belief that societal success is contingent upon caring for the less privileged.

The launch of Operation Udo Ga Gachi was part of a trilogy of events, including the ceremonial signing of the Anambra State Homeland Security Bill and the inauguration of the Traditional Rulers Council.

Onunkwo urged the youths of Anambra state who are still in the bushes to exploit the one-month deadline provided by Gov Soludo to get themselves involved in meaningful for themselves.

