Onunkwo Gifts Immigration Officer N5m For Arresting Enugu Ritualist

The CEO of Sea Horse Lubricant Ltd, Chief Ebuka Onunkwo, has gifted an immigration officer, Prince Ugochukwu Orji, the sum of N5 million for the arrest of a suspected ritualist, Levi Obieze (Mazi Ezeani).

The presentation was made at Chief Onunkwo’s country home in Umuabo Ihembosi, Anambra State, where he hosted the gallant officer to celebrate his courage and outstanding sense of duty.

Prince Ugochukwu Orji, an Abia-born officer serving at the Nigeria – Benin Republic border, had resisted a series of bribes that eventually rose to N15 million – offered by the nowapprehended killer in a desperate bid to escape justice.

Onunkwo said: “Nigeria still has men of honour, Ugochukwu stood in the gap when it mattered. “In a system where many are tempted to sell their conscience, he chose to uphold the law.

“Seahorse is giving him N5 million not just to appreciate his bravery, but to encourage a culture of truth and accountability in our nation.”

