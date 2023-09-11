Onunkwo Foundation To Train 500 Ohanaeze Youths

…Donates N5m For Research

A total of 500 youths are to benefit from the skills acquisition scheme in Anambra state through the John Bosco Onunkwo Foundation in the area.

Similarly, the sum of N5 million has been donated by the Foundation for the youths to embark on Environmentally friendly research aimed at protecting the state from natural disasters.

Disclosing this shortly after he had received an award of excellence from the Ohaneze Youth wing, the Chairman of the Foundation and National Grand Patron of the body Chief John Bosco Onunkwo noted that his foundation shall ensure youth employment and capacity building in order to take the youths out of crime.

Handing over the certificate award to Onunkwo the Ag. National Youth leader, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu said the award was in recognition of his philanthropic services to humanity in the State and Nigeria.

Continuing, Onunkwo said that he had through the foundation instituted a lot of programmes such as aquatic building training, Agro-Allied training, and scholarship to youth just to eradicate poverty among them.

According to him, he will do all things possible to ensure that youths are reasonably and responsibly positioned to contribute to the development of the country.

“We tend to start the training with 500 youths for eradication of poverty and we have also empowered 100. we will continue to empower the youths through the entrepreneurial skills acquisition because youths are the pillar of the society” he said.

Onunkwo also stated that he has donated N5 million for the youths to do research on environmentally friendly society.

According to him, the foundation is putting in place a seminar for the youth to discover their talents in order to eradicate poverty, especially mental poverty among them.

He described mental poverty as a major bedrock for youth misfortune and assured of lifting up the youth for greater services to the nation.

According to Onunkwo, the seminar would be used for youth talent identification and to empower them accordingly to be better citizens.

He also stated that he has sponsored the youth in the southeast on the problems of insecurity in the South East and the cause.

He said that most importantly, he wants to unite and bring all factions of Ohaneze youths together under one leader for meaningful development in the region.