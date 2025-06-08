Onunkwo Empowers Immigration Officer With N5m

Share

The Chief Executive Officer of Sea Horse Lubricant Ltd, Chief Dr. Ebuka Onunkwo, on Sunday, presented a ₦5 million reward to Prince Ugochukwu Orji, a Nigerian Immigration officer, for his role in apprehending a notorious ritualist in Enugu State.

The symbolic presentation took place at Chief Onunkwo’s country home in Umuabo Ihembosi, Anambra State, where the gallant officer was hosted and celebrated for his bravery and unwavering integrity.

Orji, an Abia-born officer stationed at the Nigeria–Benin Republic border, had resisted multiple bribe offers—eventually rising to ₦15 million—by the suspect in an attempt to evade arrest.

“Nigeria still has men of honour,” Chief Onunkwo declared. “Ugochukwu stood in the gap when it mattered most. In a system where many are tempted to compromise their values, he upheld the law. This ₦5 million is not just a token of appreciation for his courage, but a call to entrench a culture of truth and accountability in our nation.”

Recounting the incident, Orji explained that while on duty, he spotted the suspect, Mr. Levi Obieze—also known as Mazi Ezeani—riding past on a motorcycle. Obieze, wanted for multiple ritual killings and for burying his victims alive, matched a facial profile Orji had memorized.

“I stopped him and confronted him with his photo. He initially denied it, claiming it was his brother. But when he saw I wasn’t backing down, he attempted to bribe me—first ₦3 million, then ₦7 million, ₦10 million, and eventually ₦15 million, with his wife offering to transfer the money,” Orji said.

Feigning cooperation to prevent suspicion and ensure a smooth arrest, Orji contacted his superiors to confirm the suspect’s identity. Once verified, he handcuffed Obieze and recovered incriminating voice notes from the suspect’s phone, which revealed efforts to destroy evidence and cover his tracks.

Moved by Orji’s courage and moral fortitude, Chief Onunkwo called on the Nigerian Immigration Service and the federal government to honour him with a well-deserved promotion.

“This is the kind of officer Nigeria needs. The Immigration Service must formally reward him. Let this stand as a national example—that integrity not only exists in our institutions but should be celebrated and incentivized,” Onunkwo stated.

He also urged civil society organizations, public figures, and patriotic Nigerians to amplify Orji’s story as a campaign for ethical leadership and societal transformation.

“God will not forgive anyone who participated in the evil this man [the suspect] committed,” Onunkwo added. “Whether directly or by aiding his escape—justice must be served. And those like Ugochukwu who stand for justice must be honoured.”

