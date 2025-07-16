Onunkwo Dismisses Alleged Letter To Soludo

The leading Anambra South Senatorial aspirant of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Ebuka Onunkwo, has dismissed as false a circulating letter allegedly addressed to Governor Charles Soludo concerning the nomination of a candidate for the party in the forthcoming by-election.

Onunkwo, who emerged as the frontrunner among eight aspirants during the party’s electoral college primaries supervised by the governor himself has faced persistent attacks from rivals who lost out in the contest. The latest, according to his campaign team, is the circulation of a purported letter in which Onunkwo allegedly threatened that Governor Soludo’s choice of candidate would determine his fate in the November gubernatorial election.

In a statement released by the Ebuka Onunkwo Campaign Organization, the letter was described as “mischievous” and the work of “fifth columnists” acting on behalf of political detractors.

“We wish to categorically disassociate Chief Dr. Ebuka Onunkwo and his campaign organisation from the contents, tone, and intentions of the said publication,” the statement read.

“While we acknowledge the democratic rights of party members and citizens to express their opinions, we firmly maintain that Chief Dr. Ebuka Onunkwo did not authorise, inspire, or support the release of that letter.”

The campaign maintained that the publication’s confrontational tone does not reflect Onunkwo’s values or strategic approach to internal party matters.

“Chief Dr. Ebuka Onunkwo holds His Excellency, Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, CFR, in the highest esteem as the leader of our great party. He has consistently demonstrated faith in due process and confidence in the internal mechanisms of the party to ensure justice and fairness.”

The statement further alleged that the motive behind the letter was to paint Onunkwo as an enemy of the governor and the party.

“We strongly reject any attempt to drag the name of Dr. Ebuka Onunkwo into divisive political commentary or to use his legitimate aspiration as a tool to undermine the governor or the party structure.

“We urge the general public, the APGA family, and the media to disregard any insinuation that links Chief Dr. Ebuka Onunkwo to the said publication. We reaffirm our commitment to party unity, discipline, and respect for constituted authority.”

The campaign concluded by reiterating Onunkwo’s focus on service to the people of Anambra South, anchored on humility, vision, and respect for due process.