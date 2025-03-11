Onunkwo Commends Senate Over Declaration Of Anambra South Seat Vacant

Share

The South Senatorial District aspirant of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Ebuka Onunkwo, has commended the Senate under the leadership of Senator Godswill Akpabio for declaring the seat of the zone vacant.

Onunkwo reassured the members of the District made up of seven Local Government Areas of effective and populist representation when elected into the Red Chambers.

According to him, “I wish to commend the Nigerian Senate under the leadership of His Excellency Senator Godswill Akpabio for declaring the seat of Anambra South Senatorial District vacant.

“This declaration has been long awaited in view of the challenges that had been faced by the good people of Anambra South Senatorial District who had lost their voices at the Red Chambers due to the sad demise of our brother Late Sen Ifeanyi Ubah”

“I also salute the 10th Senate for seeing reasons in this declaration which has also given the people of Anambra South a moment of respite and has returned calm within the component seven local government areas over issues on nonrepresentation.”

Onunkwo urged the people of Anambra South that despite what they might see as the losses recorded during those periods of non-representation, he would bring back populist and purposeful representation when elected as Senator for the Zone.

“There is no longer room for our people to continue to lament over what they may have lost to those days of non-representation, but what must be brought into sharp focus is the reckindling of effective, populist and purposeful representation of the District under my watch as the Senator.

“To my brothers and sisters in Anambra South Senatorial District, the time is now to remake history and to launch our Senatorial District into the main stream of good representation as had in the past been examplified by my Foundation and Group of Companies and together we rise,” he noted.

Onunkwo also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC to do the needful in ensuring that Anambra South Senatorial District recovers it’s voice at the Senate by putting in place, date and guidelines for the conduct of the election adding that he has implicit confidence in the electoral body to ensure that vote of Anambra South electorates count at the end of the day.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

