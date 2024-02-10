Onung Tasks Govt, Stakeholders on Partnership To Grow Tourism Sector

The President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Nkwereuwem Onung, has tasked both the government and private sector operators in tourism to close ranks and partner, in order to grow and promote the sector in an effective and sustainable manner.

Onung made the call in his felicitation message for the month of February, noting that 2024 holds a lot of promises for Nigerian tourism, however, he said these promises can only materialise if both private and public sector collaborate. ‘‘I want to welcome you all again to a very promising year 2024. There are lots of signs that this year will be a most fruitful year for our nouveau and tender Ministry,’’ he noted, adding, ‘‘Therefore, it is a time for all private sector tourism practitioners, government agencies and investors to explore the power of collaboration and partnership to grow the tourism industry.

‘‘This month of February promises to be a month of diverse opportunities and exciting developments in the tour- ism landscape. As we continue to navigate through these challenging times, it is crucial for us to stay focus, united and support each other. The resilience and creativity exhibited by our practiam confident that we will overcome any obstacles that come our way. Furthermore, ‘‘in this month of February let us focus on collaboration, knowledge sharing, and continuous improvement.

Together, we can create innovative strategies to adapt to the ever-changing tourism trends and deliver exceptional experiences in our businesses. By fostering strong relationships within our associations, we can cultivate a supportive environment where ideas flourish and successes are celebrated. ‘‘Lastly, let us not forget the importance of self-development and personal growth during this month. Take some time for yourselves, develop new skills, invest wisely, explore new destinations, and recharge your batteries.

February is a month of love, and it is essential to show love and kindness to ourselves as well.’’ He ended by thanking the members for their unwavering support, ‘‘thank you once again for your unwavering dedication and support. Together, we will make February