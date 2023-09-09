Onung Commends Eno’s Strides In Tourism, Others

Developmental strides of Akwa Ibom Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, 100 days after assuming office on May 29, have applauded by the President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Nkwereuwm Onung, describing the governor has dedicated to the good of the state and welfare of the people.

Onung, who is the Chairman of Rem- lord Travels and Tours, noted that the governor has within the first 100 days in office through his various activities impacted and re-energised the state and its people. Celebrating Eno for reawakening the business environment in the state and providing succour to citizens of Akwa Ibom, Onung, who also doubles as the Senior Special Adviser on Culture and Tourism to Eno, said the governor has already giving significance to the term; ‘hitting the ground running,’ by virtue of his achievements within a relatively short period of time.

The FTAN’s President in a press statement stated that Eno through is impactful projects appears to have already spent 100 months or even years in office, when he is only marking his 100th day. According to him, the governor has, “Clearly laying down the marker in destination marketing, business management and promotion, Eno within hours of inauguration as chief executive officer of the state announced his intentions to the country and the world by going beyond the typical rhetoric and laying out a grand plan for transformation of the state’s economy anchored on tourism via his novel ARISE Agenda.

“With the ARISE agenda, Akwa Ibom State is poised to become a premier tourism destination, offering breathtaking landscapes, vibrant culture, and unforment is also geared towards actualising the goals of the project as the event gathered the best technocrats from virtually all sectors to chart a way forward for the ARISE agenda.’’

Onung further commended Eno for the novel bill recently forwarded to the State House of Assembly, the fourth in the series, which seeks to establish ‘Akwa Ibom State Bureau of Statistics and Akwa Ibom State Statistical System and for other Matters Connected therewith.’

According to the FTAN President, such documents only go further to confirm his intentions for the economy by way of driving the ease of doing business policy of the state’s chief executive officer, which ultimately is aimed at repositioning it as a one-stop shop society for enterprise.

As the Akwa Ibom governor marks his 100 days in office, Onung expressed the hope that the quest to reposition the state’s economy and raise the bar in standard business practice is sustained. While soliciting the support of Eno in creating opportunities for tourism operators to plug into the ARISE Agenda, Onung also assured of their readiness to assist the governor as partners in business progress of the state.

Onung singled out such commendable initiatives of the governor apart from the ARISE agenda to include; the innovative AkwaGIS, which is designed to help both individuals and companies in land acquisition and management, but more importantly, drive the Ease of Doing Business policy.

“This is in addition to the fact that the Akwa Ibom State government, under Eno has decided to participate in the State Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER), which is jointly implemented by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council, Debt Management Office and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, financed by the World Bank,” Onung said.

While wishing Eno a successful tenure in office, Onung enjoined citizens and residents of the state to support the governor as he continues to chart a new course in business and natural resources management of the state.