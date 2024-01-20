Onung Canvasses FG’s N37bn Grant to Each State for Upgrade Of Tourist Attractions

President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), the expectation for this year is quite high as he is optimistic that Nigerian tour- ism will experience transformation and growth. To achieve this level of growth, Onung, who is also the Special Assistant (SA) on Tourism to Akwa Ibom State Governor; Chairman, Remlords Tours and Car Hire Services, said focus should be on Nigeria as a preferred destination.

To this end, he called on the federal government to disburse N37 billion grant to each state of the federation, within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja for them to revamp, promote and market their tourist attractions, which are in poor state. The example of the federal govern- ment offering N5 billion grant to Cross River State to revitalise Obudu Mountain Resort and make it sellable again, he said is a welcomed gesture, which should be extended to all the states. ‘‘I expect special funding for tourism. Minimum of N37bn for each of the 36 states and Abuja for face-lift for tourism assets in states,’’ he said.

Adding, ‘‘every state should identify tourism assets in their states for the federal government to fund their refurbishment or establishment. The money can be a grant or funds to be deducted from their subvention. The assets in states need a face-lift.’’ According to him, this is one of the ways that domestic tourism can be promoted, with most of the tourist attractions across the country in good shape and ready for the market. Also, he called for focus on branding and marketing Nigeria at both national and international channels.

Onung like most of the stakeholders is looking forward to having the Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John, fully back on the field to take full charge of the sector while also expecting some changes in the ministry in order for its to be effective and deliver on its mandate. ‘‘I expect the return of the Minister and for her to hit the ground running. I also expect the federal government to give the new ministry a take-off grant, separate Permanent Secretary and Director of Finance and Administration among others.’’ He is also canvassing for a Tourism Master Plan for the country, noting that the former one has become obsolete and not in tune with the present reality of the country.

‘‘We need a Master Plan for the country’s tourism industry,’’ he said. While for the private sector, he is calling for unity and closing of ranks among the operators, ‘‘for the private sector, we need to unite and speak with one voice,’’ he said.