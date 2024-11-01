Onuh To EFCC: Halt ‘Macabre Dance’ Against Yahaya Bello

Share

…Says ‘it’s witch-hunt taken too far’

A former Nigerian Ambassador to Botswana, Isaac Onuh, has faulted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFC’) over its handling of the alleged money laundering case against former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

In a news conference held on Friday in Lokoja, Kogi State capital, Onuh described Bello’s trial as an “unfortunate witch-hunt”.

Onuh, an All Progressives Congress stalwart, urged the EFCC to immediately halt the “Macabre dance” being employed against the former governor under the pretense of fighting corruption.

He said that the EFCC had yet to provide ample evidence to substantiate its allegations of financial impropriety against the former governor.

“His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello, deserves a measure of respect and decorum from government agencies, including the EFCC, having served the state diligently and meritoriously for eight years,” the former Ambassador said.

He noted that Kogi was governed by laws made by the state House of Assembly, which established the state anti-corruption commission that consistently gave clean bill to Bello during his administration.

According to Onuh, EFCC has not stopped its naked dance in the market place against the former Governor whose tenure was adjudged by international monetary agencies as the most prudent and frugal in handling state funds.

Onuh stated further that: “The EFCC has continued to embarrass him through media trials, which highlight the agency’s misuse of its powers.

“Nigeria, as a federation, has guiding principles in its relationships with sub-national entities, whose autonomy is guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution, as amended, and should be respected by all federal agencies, including the EFCC.

“Kogi State, as a political and legal entity, is governed by laws established by its House of Assembly, which created the State Anti-Corruption Commission. This commission has consistently given former Governor Bello and his administration a clean slate over his eight years in office.”

Ambassador Onuh contended that the EFCC acted outside its lawful mandate when it declared former Governor Bello wanted.

“When Governor Ododo (the incumbent Governor of Kogi State) and former Governor Bello went to the EFCC headquarters, officials declined to receive them and instead staged a ‘commando operation’ at the Kogi State liaison office in Abuja, seemingly to embarrass them,” he added.

The former Ambassador also noted that the alleged persecution of the former governor had continued for too long, further suggesting that the EFCC’s actions was aimed at humiliating him without just cause.

He called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as a democrat and advocate of the rule of law, to direct the EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, to act in accordance with the nation’s laws to preserve Nigeria’s international reputation.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had, on Thursday, asked a Federal High court in Abuja to begin the trial of Bello in his absence, but the court deferred ruling on this till January 21, 2025.

The EFCC’s application was made despite the fact that, at the last hearing on September 25, Counsel to the Defendant, Michael Adoyi, had told the court that the issue of arraignment of the defendant was the subject matter of an appeal entered by the defendant at the Supreme Court with the Appeal Number: “SC/CR/847/2024 and SC/CR/848/2024”.

He had said the most appropriate thing to do was to await the decision of the Supreme Court in the aforesaid appeal before taking any step for arraignment so as not to pull the rug off the feet of the apex court.

Share

Please follow and like us: