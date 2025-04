Share

Southampton, who parade Super Eagles stars Paul Onuachu and Joe Aribo, were relegated from the Premier League.

They were the first team to be relegated from the Premier League this season after they fell 3-1 at Spurs. They have so far recorded 10 points from 31 matches and in the process lost 25 games.

It is now left to be seen whether Onuachu and Joe Aribo will again play with them in the second-tier English Championship next season.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email