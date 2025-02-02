Share

In a bold response to the ongoing United States (US) versus Canada trade dispute, Ontario Premier, Doug Ford has announced that the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) will remove all American alcoholic products from its shelves starting from Tuesday, February 4, 2025.

The decision, which affects nearly $1 billion worth of U.S. wine, beer, spirits, and seltzers, will also bar restaurants and retailers across Ontario from ordering or restocking American-made alcohol through LCBO, Ontario’s sole liquor wholesaler.

Ford’s move follows a series of escalating trade tensions between Canada and the United States, with both sides imposing retaliatory measures.

The Premier urged consumers to support Ontario-made and Canadian-made products, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing domestic industries amid the dispute.

“There’s never been a better time to choose an amazing Ontario-made or Canadian-made product,” Ford stated in his announcement.

The decision is expected to significantly impact American alcohol producers that rely on the Ontario market while potentially boosting local wineries, breweries, and distilleries.

With trade relations between the two North American neighbours growing increasingly tense, it remains to be seen how the U.S. will respond to this latest escalation.

