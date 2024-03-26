ONSA: How Binance Executive Escaped From Custody

The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) has said that one of the detained executives of Binance, Nadeem Anjarwalla, who escaped from lawful custody last Friday, used a smuggled passport to flee the country. Anjarwalla escape comes at a time the Federal Government is said to have filed a criminal charge of alleged fraud against the crypto-currency company, where the suspect serves as Africa Regional Manager. The suspect, who was on a 14-day remand, was scheduled to appear before a Federal High Court on April 4.

While confirming the development in a statement, yesterday, by its Head of Strategic Communication, Mr. Zakari Mijinyawa, the ONSA disclosed the activation of “immediate steps,” including ongoing collaboration with the international community, to apprehend the “fugitive.” New Telegraph learnt that the government may have alerted the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and the INTERPOL to the development. “The Office of the National Security Adviser confirms that Nadeem Anjarwalla, a suspect in the ongoing criminal probe into the activities of Binance in Nigeria has escaped from lawful custody on Friday, March 22.

“Upon receiving this report, this office took immediate steps, in conjunction with relevant security agencies, MDAs as well as the international community, to apprehend the suspect. Security agencies are working with Interpol for an international arrest warrant on the suspect. “Preliminary investigation shows that Mr Anjarwalla fled Nigeria using a smuggled passport,” the statement read. It added that security guards “responsible for the custody of the suspect have been arrested, and a thorough investigation is ongoing to unravel the circumstances that led to his escape from lawful detention.

” It noted that the Federal Government of Nigeria, like other governments around the world, has been investigating money laundering and terrorism financing transactions perpetrated on the Binance currency exchange platform, adding: “Until his escape, Nadeem Anjarwalla, who holds British and Kenyan nationalities and serving as Binance’s Africa Regional Manager, was being tried by Nigerian courts. “The suspect escaped while under a 14-day remand order by a court in Nigeria. He was scheduled to appear before the court again on April 4.”

The lawsuit, designated as suit number FHC/ABJ/ CR/115/2024, implicates Binance with a four-count tax evasion accusation. Joined with the crypto company as second and third defendants in the suit are Tigran Gambaryan and Nadeem Anjarwalla, both senior executives of Binance currently under the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), an FIRS statement issued by Media Adviser to the Executive Chairman, Dare Adekanmbi said The charges leveled against Binance include non-payment of Value-Added Tax (VAT), Company Income Tax, failure to file tax returns, and complicity in aiding customers to evade taxes through its platform.

One of the counts in the lawsuit pertains to Binance’s alleged failure to collect and remit various categories of taxes to the federation as stipulated by Section 40 of the FIRS Establishment Act 2007 as amended, which explicitly addresses the non-deduction and non-remittance of taxes, prescribing penalties and potential imprisonment for defaulting entities. “Any company that transacts business in excess of N25 million annually is deemed by the Finance Act to be present in Nigeria. “According to this rule, Binance falls into that category. But Binance did not do this properly. So, the company broke Nigerian laws and could be investigated and taken to court for this infraction,” the ONSA noted.