Onome Ebi: Football is my life and I’m fulfilled

…says Falcons 100% ready for World Cup

How do you feel getting set to take part in your sixth World Cup and you are still very active…

I feel fulfilled that my hard work is paying off at a time I didn’t expect. It’s more than what I planned for and I feel grateful achieving this success this world. It’s unbelievable but it’s possible and I’m grateful that I’m able to achieve it. Let me add that I feel normal like every other player. I never saw myself like playing six Nations Cup and now the sixth World Cup. When we are in camp, I see myself like every other player. I don’t see myself special. Every other person can see and take me special or accord me respect but when we are on the pitch, we are all equal. When some see me, they will say ‘oh senior player!’ I do appreciate that but putting it in my head that I’ve played five World Cup and six Nation’s Cups, No! That is history and we are looking for what is next and that is getting results in every game and competition we compete in. So, I don’t put that in my record of appearances in my head. It is great to have been representing the country in the past 20 years but I know my story is a continuous story. I love the game and will continue to do my best for the country. I try my best to encourage the young ones to put in their best and be of good conduct to enable them to be good for themselves and the country.

What are the secrets behind your good form and consistency over the years?

I must say many people ask me this question but truth is my secret is hard work, dedication, being consistent. Football is just like my life, it’s everything to me and it means so much for me. Not just now but over the past years. Whatever I do, I just enjoy myself playing football and I do all the necessary things that will help me because football is not about knowing how to play but also having discipline, consistency, training hard, being focused, being disciplined on how you eat and train. I think all that helped me to achieve staying fit at this time in my career.

Tell us the readiness of the team again Canada, Australia and Northern Ireland at the World Cup

My teammates, I and the medical team are ready for the task head. We know the reason why we are here, to play the World Cup and play against these three teams to qualify; Canada, Australia and Ireland. I can say that we are 100 percent ready to go, we are focused, determined, we have a goal and we are doing everything to achieve that goal. We are ready, 100 percent set for the tournament. We are not new in this competition and we have quality players that can compete well with other teams.

Tell us about your most memorable moments in the game so far

My most memorable moment was the first time I won the Nations Cup. That was something every football player wish for and I got it. I think that will be my most memorable moment. And even the last World Cup we played in France, so many people were in doubt about my performance, my age and other stuff but I was able to put convince people again and make them to still believe in me and even more because then I played even more than I used to play with my experience, strength and everything.