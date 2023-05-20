Onoh Lectures Peter Obi On Why Blinken Called Tinubu

The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s South-Eastern spokesperson, Dr Josef Onoh has tasked the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, to thoroughly investigate the 110 reasons why US Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken called Tinubu on the phone.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the former Anambra State Governor faulted the US Secretary for calling Tinubu despite the outcome of the 2023 presidential election still in the Tribunal.

Reacting to Obi’s remark to Blinken’s call, Onoh made it clear to the LP candidate that he had finished third in the presidential election and that his lack of understanding was due to his own refusal to accept reality while pursuing an adventurous journey à la Indiana Jones.

Onoh, however, said that, unlike Indiana Jones, Obi will not go home with an Oscar Award for his ongoing lawsuit.

Speaking further, he said, “It’s difficult to conceive how a candidate that came third in an election decided to dump clarity in acceptance of the truth and claims he won the elections by just 98 percent of votes garnered from five southeast states, then turns around to force Nigerians to dump clarity and proclaim him the president.

“Where is the clarity when living in self-denial same Peter Obi wants to force Nigerians that they must accept him as the winner against the clear votes cast, he played ethnic and religious politics, created an online political militia with a trademark of bullying, and threatened anyone with divergent views; he created a so-called obidient movement with adrenaline fussed penchant for disobedience.

“He refused to accept clarity of criminality and terrorist activities in the southeast which has brought pain and sorrow to all in the southeast.

“After failed attempts to bring the legitimate will of the Nigerian people to disrepute by himself, a certain female literal associate and not limited to a foreign psychologist whose actions were more of a patient rather than a counsellor.

“Out of frustration he now attempts to accuse the American government of not giving legitimacy to his delusional wild goose chase.

“May I humbly clarify to H.E. Peter Obi (3rd runner-up of the concluded Nigeria presidential election) the basic diplomatic protocol of the U.S. Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken’s call to our president-elect?

“Peter Obi being versatile in the area of verification failed to verify and clarify that the United States established diplomatic relations with Nigeria in 1960, following Nigeria’s independence from the United Kingdom.

“Following the 1999 inauguration of a civilian president, the U.S-Nigerian relationship began to improve, as did cooperation on foreign policy goals such as regional peacekeeping.

“In April 2021, the same U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinkens who he now accused of lack of clarity conducted a virtual visit to Nigeria, participating in meetings with President Buhari and participating in a health partnership event, highlighting the United States’ commitment to assisting Nigeria in combatting infectious diseases and advancing global health security.

“Hence the call to the President-elect is aimed at sustaining the progress made so far which has benefited Nigerians including Peter Obi and will be sustained by the incoming administration in fulfillment of our mandate with Nigerians and to the greater good of Nigeria.

“The call was made to the President-elect to the displeasure of Peter Obi who rather than accept the clarity that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be our president in few days wishing such call would have been him, failed to understand that Nigeria is an important U.S. security partner in Africa.

“Nigeria is engaged in intensive efforts to defeat terrorist organizations within its borders, including Boko Haram, ISIS-West Africa, and IPOB. Nigeria is a vital member of the Defeat ISIS (D-ISIS) coalition and in October 2020, Nigeria co-hosted a virtual D-ISIS conference with the United States.

“Hence as president-lect, it’s import the U.S ensures that such cooperation is sustained as the sad events going on in Anambra state which Obi was governor and hails from is in dare need of improved security which Peter Obi failed to checkmate as governor while enjoying the security foundation Asiwaju laid in Lagos as Governor and sustained by subsequent administrations.

“It’s a fact that the United States is the largest foreign investor in Nigeria, with U.S. foreign direct investment concentrated largely in the petroleum/mining and wholesale trade sectors. At $3.2 billion in 2019, Nigeria is the second largest U.S. export destination in Sub-Saharan Africa.

“The United States and Nigeria have a bilateral commercial investment dialogue, led by the Department of Commerce, and was last convened at the ministerial level in February 2020. In 2019, the two-way trade in goods between the United States and Nigeria totaled over $10 billion.

Out of 52 countries that invested in Nigeria, the United States emerged with a capital investment in 2022 to the tune of $286.92 million US dollars.

Hence the importance of such a call to our President-elect and whether you like it or not, your president come May 29th.

“In denial of clarity, I wish to remind Peter Obi that Nigeria and the United States belong to a number of the same international organizations, including the United Nations, International Monetary Fund, World Bank, and World Trade Organization.

“Nigeria also is an observer of the Organization of American States. This is beyond Peter Obi’s Obident movement’s comprehension and understanding.

“The call to the President-elect obviously has rattled Peter Obi whereas he intentionally misrepresents to mean in his current traumatised mind as political interference by the U.S is rather nothing more than one of the strategic communications tools.

“The United States applies in advance partner capacities to refute disinformation and mitigate incitement to violence and malign propaganda through digital and conventional media.

“The United States will highlight that the United States is a force for good while reinforcing the voices of local, national, and global partners to promote peace, respect for human rights, and social cohesion.

“Hence the sustained social media inciting Comments and call for anarchy, end inec, end Nigeria, stop the presidential inauguration, and kill APC supporters by the Peter Obi-led obidient online militia made such a call by the US secretary of state inevitable.

“The United States will monitor and seek to counter transnational influence and messaging operations that promote violence or division or otherwise destabilize priority countries. Clearly Peter Obi and his obidient movement have continuously promoted anything that will distabilze the country ever since he lost the election.

“Hence the reason for the call as it’s obvious that with a mindset and disinformation promoted by Peter Obi and his obidient movement, they aim to distabilze Nigeria after all failed delusional attempts by himself and his Obident social media militia to truncate democracy failed.

“They now want to resort to cheap blackmail of the United States government, but sadly the call to our President-elect is a clear sign that the United States has chosen stability and promotion of democracy above one man’s delusional wishful thinking to use his court case to hold a nation at a standstill if not hostage.

“Nigerians have spoken and we have elected Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as our president. The world and all other activities won’t be paused because of your court case.

“May I also warn H.E. Peter Obi that there is a limit to human endurance and also a limit to political rascality by himself, his Obident social media militia as no nation can fold its hands and encourage an act of wishful thinking to distabilise or threaten the sovereignty and peace of Nigeria and after May 29th, all political gimmicks and inciting comments capable of causing instability in our nation won’t be tolerated and the limits of rascality shouldn’t dare the resolve of our security agencies and ally countries in ensuring that Nigeria’s stability and democracy are respected and protected at all cost.

“I, therefore advise he allows the ongoing legal process to take its cause rather than hiding under the shadows of his gangster social media militia the obedient to continuously spread inciting, inflammatory disinformations with the sole aim of distabilising our fragile democracy simply because Peter Obi believes if he can’t be President then Nigeria should burn. If you still live in self-denial, you’re free to ask your Daddy, or better still, GO and Verify!”