Only Very Few Nigerians Can Rival Obasanjo’s Achievements – Atiku

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Atiku Abubakar, has joined a host of others to celebrate his former principal, former President Olusegun Obasanjo on the occasion of his 87th birthday.

It would be recalled that Atiku served as Vice President during Obasanjo’s democratic rule as President of Nigeria from 1999 to 2007.

Hailing his former boss, Atiku said only a few Nigerians can rival the achievements of Obasanjo, adding that his achievements and contributions to Nigeria remain unrivalled, and he prayed for God to give him more years in good health.

“President Olusegun Obasanjo’s 87 years of sojourn on earth has been eventful, and his services to Nigeria have been invaluable.

“It is therefore fitting that on this special day of his birthday, we give due recognition to the man who has given his all to the growth and unity of our dear country.

“I know first-hand, that only very few Nigerians can rival the achievements of Chief Obasanjo. President Obasanjo’s life continues to be a lesson in dedication and qualitative leadership.

“His contribution to Nigeria as a nation remains unrivalled. May God bless you with many more years of health and dedication to Nigeria and the world.

On behalf of my family, I wish to heartily felicitate with my former boss and a man who indisputably gives the best expression to the beauty of the diversity of the country we all love,” Atiku said in the personally signed message released on Tuesday via his account on the X platform.