January 15, 2026
Only Trump Can Stop Putin, Polish President Tells BBC

Trump Designates Nigeria 'Country Of Particular Concern' Over Alleged Christian Genocide

Donald Trump is the only world leader capable of stopping Vladimir Putin from threatening Europe, according to Poland’s President Karol Nawrocki.

In an interview with Radio 4’s Today programme he said the Russian leader was not to be trusted, but that Europe needed to do everything it could to support President Trump in his efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

President Nawrocki was already well-known as a firm supporter of Donald Trump even before he landed in Britain for meetings with PM Sir Keir Starmer and others.

Now, he says that with Vladimir Putin’s Russia threatening his country as well as central and eastern Europe, the US president was the only person who could, as he put it, “solve this problem” – as well as ending the war in Ukraine.

Referring to last September’s mass incursion by Russian drones, when more than 20 uncrewed aircraft crossed into Poland from Belarus and Ukraine, President Nawrocki called it “an extraordinary situation”, adding that “until that time, no NATO member state had experienced a drone attack on that scale”. Russia, he said, was testing Poland’s defences and testing NATO’s solidarity.

