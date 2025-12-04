Only Trump Can Break Russia-Ukraine Deadlock, Says NATO Leader

US President, Donald Trump is the only person who can break the deadlock in the Ukraine-Russia peace talks, says NATO boss, Mark Rutte. Rutte, speaking after a NATO meeting in Brussels yesterday, also said “Putin believes he can outlast us, but we are not going anywhere”.

Earlier, the Kremlin said it’s wrong to suggest that Vladimir Putin rejected all the US peace plan during talks in Moscow on Tuesday. Putin’s spokesman said some parts were “accepted”, but other parts were “unacceptable”.

On Tuesday, Putin said Russia did not want to fight Europe, but was “ready” for war if necessary, reports the BBC. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s spokesman yesterday called the comments “yet more Kremlin claptrap from a president who isn’t serious about peace”