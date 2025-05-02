Only President Can Issue Official Nat’l, Int’l Statements — CAN

Share

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) had said only it’s National President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh has the authority to speak or issue a statement on any national or international issue, in accordance to the provisions of its constitution.

The apex Christian body noted that an official clarification had become necessary in order to ensure accurate public representation and to prevent the spread of misinformation.

“CAN operates a four-tier structure. At the national level, the Association is headquartered in Abuja and led by the President and the National Executive Council (NEC). The General Assembly ratifies significant decisions, including the election of the President. This level is responsible for national policy direction and represents all Christian denominations across Nigeria.

“At the Zonal level, CAN is organised into six geopolitical zones: North-West, North-East, North-Central, South-West, South-East, and South-South. Each zone is coordinated by a Zonal Chairman and a Zonal Executive Committee. The zonal structure serves as an intermediate level for coordination, communication, and implementation of national directives across the broader regional blocs. Zonal leaders facilitate unity and consistency among the state chapters within their jurisdictions.

“At the State level, CAN maintains chapters in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. Each chapter is led by a State Chairman and a State Executive Committee, coordinating Christian activities within the respective states under the guidance of the zonal and national bodies.

“At the Local Government level, CAN maintains councils in all 774 Local Government Areas (LGAs) across the country. These councils, headed by Local Government Chairmen, manage Christian affairs at the grassroots and report to their respective state chapters.

“The authority to issue official press statements on behalf of CAN resides solely with the President, as stipulated in the CAN Constitution. The current President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, is therefore the only person empowered to speak on behalf of the Association on matters of national and international importance. While zonal, state, and local chapters may issue communications relevant to their immediate contexts, they are not authorised to issue statements representing the national position of CAN unless expressly permitted by the national leadership.

The apex Christian body added that it’s constitution does not recognise any such structure like Southern CAN, Northern CAN or other entities and as such, any statement or information from such groups should be disregarded

“It has come to the attention of the national leadership that certain statements attributed to entities such as Northern CAN, Southern CAN and other regional or unofficial groups are in circulation.

“CAN categorically states that these entities are not recognised within its constitutional structure. Any statements issued by such groups do not reflect the official position of CAN and should be disregarded by the public and the media.

“All stakeholders, especially media organisations, are strongly advised to verify the authenticity of any communication attributed to CAN by contacting the National Secretariat or confirming that it is signed by the President or his designated representative. This will help prevent misinformation and preserve the integrity of CAN’s official voice.

“CAN remains unwavering in its commitment to Christian unity and peaceful coexistence throughout Nigeria. The Association appreciates the continued support of the public and urges all to rely only on information released through verified and official channels.”

