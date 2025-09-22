Only Nnamami Can Confirm If Obasanjo Bribed NASS For 3rd-Term Bid – Shehu Sani

On Monday, the former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, said only former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, can credibly confirm or deny whether lawmakers were bribed during the controversial third-term bid under former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

New Telegraph had earlier reports that the former Nigerian leader, who spoke on Sunday during the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation Democracy Dialogue in Accra, Ghana, denied attempting to secure a third term in office.

Speaking in a statement issued via his official X handle, Sani stated that Nnamani, who presided over the Senate during the period, remains the only living figure with firsthand knowledge of the events.

He said: “The only credible person alive who can confirm or deny that the members of the National Assembly have been ‘bribed’ to alter the constitution and allow for ‘the third term’ tenure extension for Obasanjo is none other than Senator Ken Nnamani, the then Senate President.”