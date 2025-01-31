Only Nigerians Can Decide On Death Penalty Abolition – Kalu

Share

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu has said that the decision to abolish the practice of the death penalty ultimately lies with the Nigerian citizens.

Kalu disclosed this during a courtesy visit by a delegation from the Death Penalty Project, led by officials from the British High Commission, at his office in Abuja, Thursday evening.

The deputy speaker emphasised the need for robust debate, collaboration, and engagement among stakeholders, acknowledging the diverse opinions on the matter.

He noted that over 130 countries around the world have abolished the death penalty either in law or practice.

He said that over time, laws in the country have taken into cognizance the temperature of the environment, adding that the current legal framework allows for capital punishment for offences such as murder, armed robbery, and treason.

Kalu made reference to current statistics of death row inmates in the country and all over the world, saying that the figure underscores the pressing need for reform in the criminal justice system.

He disclosed that the Constitution Review Committee which he chairs has thoroughly examined the implications of the death penalty, considering not only the moral and ethical dimensions but also its practical effects on society.

To this end, he said that though there’s no bill before the House regarding the issue, the committee is looking into it, and one might be presented in no distance time for debate and for the public to make input and have the final say.

Kalu said, “Internationally, there is a growing trend toward the abolition of the death penalty, with over 130 countries having abolished it in law or practice. This shift reflects a global understanding that justice must incorporate rehabilitation and restorative practices rather than solely punitive measures.

“In November 2024, the UN General Assembly’s Third Committee approved a resolution for a global moratorium on executions, aiming for full abolition, which was adopted on December 17, 2024, marking the tenth resolution since 2007 advocating for a moratorium, with support increasing from 104 states in 2007 to 130 in 2024, while opposition has declined. Notably, Nigeria abstained from the recent vote among 22 abstaining states.

“This trend indicates a strong movement towards the universal abolition of the death penalty. Within the African Union, 48 of 55 countries are now abolitionist in law or practice, with only Egypt and Somalia carrying out executions in 2023.

“The African continent is advancing towards the abolition of the death penalty more rapidly than any other region, with six countries having eliminated the death penalty for all crimes or for ordinary crimes in just the past four years (since July 2021).

We are willing to collaborate with you and have further engagements as we know that aligning our laws with international best practices enhances Nigeria’s reputation on the global stage.

“There’s no bill before the House of Representatives at the moment to address this issue as we speak, but there’s an intention for us to have conversations around it.

“I’m trying to give it a legal framework by presenting it as a bill. We are considering presenting it before the parliament for debate, for us to know whether or not is what our society needs at the moment.

“It will pass through various stages of public hearings to allow the public to contribute to this subject matter. We are positive that our willingness to engage further in this discussion will send a clear message that we are committed to upholding human rights and ensuring that our criminal justice system reflects fairness and proportionality.”

The Deputy Speaker however noted that as further discussions are held, the goal is not to diminish the seriousness of capital offenses but to create a justice system that is equitable, effective, and respectful of human rights.

“We owe it to our citizens to ensure that their rights are protected and that our laws reflect the highest standards of justice. I urge you all to support us as we take significant steps towards reforming our criminal justice system towards creating a Nigeria that embodies fairness, respect for human rights, and a commitment to justice for all,” Kalu added

Earlier, the leader of the Delegation, Saul LeurFeund, Co-founder and Co-Executive Director of The Death Penalty Project, told the Deputy Speaker that they visited to seek the parliament’s collaboration on the potential abolishment of the death penalty in Nigeria.

He said, “We’ve seen great progress, Zimbabwe abolished the death penalty on New Year’s Eve. I had the pleasure of being here last August at the invitation of the British High Commission. It will be helpful to have a conversation about the death penalty in Nigeria.

“It will be helpful to bring partners together to discuss potential abolishment, to see if we can change the discussion around the death penalty. So we want to bring our experience and to discuss with you, the possibility of how the Constitution can be amended and anything we can do to provide technical support.”

